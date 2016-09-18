Home

Bring Ya Eh Game Presents
the 2nd Annual Hip Hop Food Drive!

December 14th at The Central, 10pm
$5 with a non-perishable donation, $10 without.

Thank you to our wonderful donors!

Due to your generous donations, we hit our goal of $60,000 for our on air “Sound of Your City” membership campaign! You are SO generous that we now sit at roughly $72,000!

If you have not yet made a donation to support CIUT 89.5FM, you can do so by clicking the DONATION button on our secure server. You may also call our membership drive office at 416-978-0909 ext. 206. Leave a message and we will call you back to take down the details of your donation.

You may also send your cheque or money order to the following address:
CIUT-FM
University of Toronto Community Radio Inc.
89.5 Tower Road, 3rd Floor
Toronto, ON  M5S 0A2
PLEASE NOTE: If you have not received your tax receipt by December 31, 2016 by email or regular mail, please contact us at membership@ciut.fm.

december_2013_alban_henderyckx_photographyEveryone that donates and/or pays their pledge by December 31st, 2016 will be eligible to have their name entered into the grand prize draw to WIN A TRIP FOR TWO TO ICELAND! Click here for details.

The grand prize draw winner will be announced on January 15th, 2017 at 6 pm. Don’t miss out on this INCREDIBLE opportunity!

** Blackout dates are May 15 to September 15, 2017 and Christmas 2017.**

Trip provided by Iceland Naturally.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

