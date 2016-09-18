Home
Bring Ya Eh Game Presents
the 2nd Annual Hip Hop Food Drive!
December 14th at The Central, 10pm
$5 with a non-perishable donation, $10 without.
Thank you to our wonderful donors!
Due to your generous donations, we hit our goal of $60,000 for our on air “Sound of Your City” membership campaign! You are SO generous that we now sit at roughly $72,000!
If you have not yet made a donation to support CIUT 89.5FM, you can do so by clicking the DONATION button on our secure server. You may also call our membership drive office at 416-978-0909 ext. 206. Leave a message and we will call you back to take down the details of your donation.
89.5 Tower Road, 3rd Floor
Toronto, ON M5S 0A2
Everyone that donates and/or pays their pledge by December 31st, 2016 will be eligible to have their name entered into the grand prize draw to WIN A TRIP FOR TWO TO ICELAND! Click here for details.
The grand prize draw winner will be announced on January 15th, 2017 at 6 pm. Don’t miss out on this INCREDIBLE opportunity!
** Blackout dates are May 15 to September 15, 2017 and Christmas 2017.**
Trip provided by Iceland Naturally.