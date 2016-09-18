Remember! The draw for the trip to 2 to Iceland will be held live on air on Sunday, January 15th at 6pm during Across the Universe!

Anyone that donated during the fall membership drive campaign up to and including December 31, 2016 by 11:59pm will be eligible for the draw. This includes any donations that were received by mail/post, and were time stamped before or on December 31st, 2016. Good luck!

Click here for details. ** Blackout dates are May 15 to September 15, 2017 and Christmas 2017.**

Trip provided by Iceland Naturally.

Due to your generous donations, we hit our goal of $60,000 for our on air “Sound of Your City” membership campaign! You are SO generous that we now sit at roughly $72,000!

If you have not yet made a donation to support CIUT 89.5FM, you can do so by clicking the DONATION button on our secure server. You may also call our membership drive office at 416-978-0909 ext. 206. Leave a message and we will call you back to take down the details of your donation.