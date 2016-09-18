Sunday Concerts: Digging Roots

Hart House and CIUT are pleased to support Indigenous Education Week at U of T with an unforgettable concert performance by Juno Award winners Digging Roots; followed by an artist talk/Q&A led by Jamaias Da Costa host and producer of CIUT’s Indigenous Waves.

When: Sunday, January 22, 2017, 3-4:30 pm

Where: Great Hall, Hart House

Cost: Free

For more information, go to http://harthouse.ca/indigenous-education-week/

Thank you to our wonderful donors!



The draw for the trip for 2 to Iceland was held live on Sunday, January 15th at 6 pm during the program Across the Universe. Anyone that donated during the fall membership drive campaign up to and including December 31st, 2016 by 11:59 pm was eligible for the draw. We are happy to announce that the CIUT donor who will soon be on their way to Iceland is DAVE DEER of Scarborough. Congrats Dave! Thank you to everyone who made the time to support CIUT during the fall 2016 membership drive campaign. It was one of the most successful campaigns in our 30 year history!



