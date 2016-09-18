Home
Sunday Concerts: Digging Roots
Hart House and CIUT are pleased to support Indigenous Education Week at U of T with an unforgettable concert performance by Juno Award winners Digging Roots; followed by an artist talk/Q&A led by Jamaias Da Costa host and producer of CIUT’s Indigenous Waves.
When: Sunday, January 22, 2017, 3-4:30 pm
Where: Great Hall, Hart House
Cost: Free
For more information, go to http://harthouse.ca/indigenous-education-week/
Thank you to our wonderful donors!
The draw for the trip for 2 to Iceland was held live on Sunday, January 15th at 6 pm during the program Across the Universe. Anyone that donated during the fall membership drive campaign up to and including December 31st, 2016 by 11:59 pm was eligible for the draw.
We are happy to announce that the CIUT donor who will soon be on their way to Iceland is DAVE DEER of Scarborough. Congrats Dave!