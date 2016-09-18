Bring Ya Eh Game Presents

the 2nd Annual Hip Hop Food Drive!

December 14th at The Central, 10pm

$5 with a non-perishable donation, $10 without.

Thank you to our wonderful donors!



Due to your generous donations, we hit our goal of $60,000 for our on air “Sound of Your City” membership campaign! You are SO generous that we now sit at roughly $72,000! If you have not yet made a donation to support CIUT 89.5FM, you can do so by clicking the DONATION button on our secure server. You may also call our membership drive office at 416-978-0909 ext. 206. Leave a message and we will call you back to take down the details of your donation.

You may also send your cheque or money order to the following address:

CIUT-FM

University of Toronto Community Radio Inc.

89.5 Tower Road, 3rd Floor

Toronto, ON M5S 0A2

PLEASE NOTE: If you have not received your tax receipt by December 31, 2016 by email or regular mail, please contact us at If you have not received your tax receipt by December 31, 2016 by email or regular mail, please contact us at membership@ciut.fm

Everyone that donates and/or pays their pledge by December 31st, 2016 will be eligible to have their name entered into the grand prize draw to WIN A TRIP FOR TWO TO ICELAND! Click here for details.



The grand prize draw winner will be announced on January 15th, 2017 at 6 pm. Don’t miss out on this INCREDIBLE opportunity!

** Blackout dates are May 15 to September 15, 2017 and Christmas 2017.**

Trip provided by Iceland Naturally.