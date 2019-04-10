Contest Rules

Win Return airfare and hotel for 2 (two) to Dubrovnik, Croatia

OFFICIAL RULES

1. ELIGIBILITY: Win a trip for two to Dubrovnik, Croatia is open to all legal residents of Canada who are at least 18 years of age and have made a financial donation to the CIUT-FM Spring 2019 “The Sound of Your City” membership drive campaign. Employees, volunteers, officers, directors and agents of the University of Toronto Community Radio Inc. (CIUT-FM), Harry Tarantula (“Prize Provider & Partner”), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, sales representatives, wholesalers, distributors, printers, and advertising and promotion agencies and members of the immediate families (parent, child, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and households of each, whether related or not related, are not eligible to participate.

2. HOW TO ENTER: Promotion starts on April 1st, 2019 at 12:00:00 am Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDST) and concludes on May 31st at 11:59:00 pm Eastern Daylight Savings Time (EDST).

3. Finalists will be selected based on those that have made a financial donation and/or have honoured their pledge by 11:59:00 pm Eastern Daylight Savings Time(EDST) on or prior to May 31st, 2019.

One (1) grand prize winner will receive the following

–

– Economy class round-trip air for two (2) persons from Toronto (YYZ)

– Six (6) nights accommodation for two (2) in Dubrovnik (DBV), Croatia

–

– Governmental taxes, airport taxes, fuel surcharges and other applicable taxes are included in the airfare.

–

– NOT included:

– Transportation to and from Toronto gateway airport (YYZ)

-Transportation to and from Dubrovnik gateway airport (DBV)

– All other expenses, including but not limited to meals, additional accommodation, travel insurance, incidental expenses, tips, transfers, and taxes will be the responsibility of the prize winner.

No substitution or transfer of prizes is permitted. Prize is not redeemable for cash or exchange. Winner is responsible for obtaining and paying for visas, shots, passports or other documents if required. A designated travel contact will be responsible for the booking of travel arrangements and selection of vendors.

Winner must notify a representative of CIUT-FM at least 30 days prior to departure. If winner is unable to travel in accordance within the designated travel window of January 1st, 2020 through to June 7th, 2010. the prize will be forfeited. Travel period must be within one-year from the date of prize letter. Travel not permitted between June 1st , 2019 and December 31st, 2019.

–

Total Approximate Retail Value of the grand prize is approximately $3.500 – and actual value may vary. CIUT and sponsors will not be liable for more than the stated number of prizes. Prizes are As Is. No substitutions, cash redemption, or transfers of prizes permitted by winners. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize. Taxes are included on airfare and hotel. All other taxes are solely the winner’s responsibility. Odds of winning depend on the number of donors acquired during the duration of the membership drive. The prize will be distributed by a representative of CIUT-FM of the randomly selected winner.

4. WINNER NOTFICATIONS: The winner will be announced on or about June 7th, 2019. Winner will be notified via email. Winner must contact CIUT-FM to claim their prize within three (3) business days after the date of notification of such Prize. In the event that a potential Prize Winner does not respond within 3 business days of being contacted the potential Prize Winner will be disqualified and an alternate Prize Winner will be selected from among the remaining applicable Eligible Entries received. Potential winners may be required to complete and where lawful, a Publicity/Liability Release within 3 business days of being contacted.

5. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Promotion Parties are not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Promotion Parties are also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted. Additionally, Promotion Parties bear no liability for acts of force majeure or other acts which interfere in the intended proper administration, operation and fulfillment of this Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual found, in its sole opinion, to be tampering or attempting to tamper with the operation of the Promotion; to be acting in violation of these Official Rules; to be acting with the intent to disrupt the normal operation of this Promotion; or to be otherwise acting in an unsportsmanlike manner.

6. GOVERNING LAW: By participating in sponsor’s Promotion, each entrant (donor)and prize winner agrees that to the extent permitted by applicable law: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with the giveaway, or any prize awarded, will be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual third-party, out-of-pocket costs incurred (if any), but in no event will attorneys’ fees be awarded or recoverable; (3) UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL ANY ENTRANT OR PRIZE WINNER BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN ANY AWARD FOR, AND ENTRANT HEREBY KNOWINGLY AND EXPRESSLY WAIVES ALL RIGHTS TO SEEK PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR SPECIAL DAMAGES, LOST PROFITS AND/OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES, OTHER THAN ACTUAL OUT OF POCKET EXPENSES, AND/OR ANY RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED; AND (4) ENTRANT AND PRIZE WINNERS REMEDIES ARE LIMITED TO A CLAIM FOR MONEY DAMAGES (IF ANY) AND ENTRANT IRREVOCABLY WAIVES ANY RIGHT TO SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR EQUITABLE RELIEF; if any provision or provisions of these official rules shall be held to be invalid, illegal, unenforceable or in conflict with the law, the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions shall not in any way be affected or impaired thereby; and entrants shall be bound by these official rules.

7. RELEASE: By participating, entrants (donors)agree (a) that Sponsor and Promotion Parties are released, will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by entrants against any liability for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind to person(s), including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in this Promotion or any Promotion-related activities, including any travel related thereto and (b) except where legally prohibited, winners grant (and agree to confirm that grant in writing) permission to Sponsor and those acting under their respective authority the right to the use of his/her name, picture, likeness, persona, voice, image, biographical information and statements, at any time or times, for advertising, trade, publicity and promotional purposes without additional compensation, in all media now known or hereafter discovered, worldwide in perpetuity, and on the Internet and World Wide Web, without notice, review or approval, unless prohibited by law.

8. GENERAL: This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, provincial, and local laws. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

9. WINNER LIST: For the name of the winner, available after, June 7 2019 visit www.ciut.fm for details.

10. FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM/TWITTER CLAUSE: This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. By entering this Promotion, entrants fully release Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from any liability. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor and not to the aforementioned social media platforms. The information you provide will only be used in connection with this Promotion and by Sponsor for contact purposes generally. As such, please direct any questions, comments or complaints regarding the promotion to the Sponsor.