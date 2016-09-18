Notes from Behind the Iron Curtain: Cuba

By admin

23 September, 2015

By: Equalizing -x- Distort

You know the phrase it takes a village to raise a child. Well this weekend we learned that it takes an international network of punks to bring bands from Cuba to North America. It takes a scene to get these Cuban punks a few shows. The folks at Solidairty Rock spent months dealing with diplomatic channels to get Adictox and Arrabio to Canada. Their stories are inspiring. Their music is great.

Arrabio can be heard at http://arrabio.bandcamp.com.

Adictox can be heard at http://adictox.bandcamp.com/releases.

They played Sept 20, 2015 at Coalition T.O. and are heading for Varning this week.

Listen to the interview with Adictox on Equalizing Distort at http://www.ciut.fm/shows-2/music-shows/equalizing-x-distort/