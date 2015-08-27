Notes from Behind the Iron Curtain: Hungary

This coming Sunday on Equalizing -x- Distort will be the next installment of Notes from Behind the Iron Curtain. Dini Lazslo will host the show from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.. Dini grew up in Gyor, Hungary and has been a collector and archivist of old Hungarian punk since he was 10 years old. Dini printed zines, promoted shows and played in bands so he is coming at this from a participant observer , buy soma online . Tune in on Sunday, August 30th at 10 p.m.

In the meantime, here is a little dose of Hungarian punk history:

“One of the most important hungarian punk bands, CPG, was formed around 1979. Their shows and openly anti-communist lyrics got the attention of the authorities very early on. Eventually they were put on trial in 1983. All four members were found guilty of political agitation and were deemed enemies of the communist state, sentenced to a 1.5-2 year prison term. During the communist era they recorded a demo and there are a few live sets floating around which saw the light of day as re-releases in 1993 2000 and 2006 respectively”